Top News

Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Boomer Esiason, Lemar Parrish among former Bengals up for election to Ring of Honor

  
Published May 22, 2023 05:23 AM

The Bengals inaugurated their Ring of Honor in 2021 and they are going to add two new members to it after a vote by season ticket holders and suite owners this year.

The team announced the 13 former players who will be up for election this year. The group is made up of kicker Jim Breech, running back James Brooks, wide receiver Cris Collinsworth, running back Corey Dillon, quarterback Boomer Esiason, safety David Fulcher, wide receiver Chad Johnson, defensive tackle Tim Krumrie, offensive lineman Dave Lapham, guard Max Montoya, defensive back Lemar Parrish, tight end Bob Trumpy, and linebacker Reggie Williams.

Voting will take place through June 9 and the two former Bengals with the most votes will become the seventh and eighth additions to the group.

Ken Anderson, Paul Brown, Anthony Muñoz, and Ken Riley were the first additions to the Ring of Honor. Willie Anderson and Isaac Curtis were elected to join them in 2022.