 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Brad Holmes: A standard has been set for Lions

  
Published January 10, 2023 10:24 AM
nbc_pft_lions_230109
January 9, 2023 08:14 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons recap the Lions' impressive SNF win over the Packers at Lambeau Field and why it could signal a change of the guard in the NFC North entering 2023.

The Lions did not make the playoffs this season, but that hasn’t done much to diminish the positive feelings about what the team accomplished during the 2022 season.

They closed the year with an 8-2 run fueled by the contributions of young players who look like the core of a team that many will be predicting to make the playoffs in 2023. General Manager Brad Holmes brought in many of those players during his two years in Detroit and he said on Tuesday that he believes the team is moving forward with established expectations for the kind of team they want to be in the future.

“Last year a foundation was laid, a culture was put in place,” Holmes said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “This year, a standard was set now . . . That standard, it’s not going to be compromised. It’s not going to be compromised no matter what.”

The Lions have the sixth and 18th overall picks in this year’s draft and they should have a healthier Jameson Williams at wideout, so there’s every reason to think that the Lions should continue rising under Holmes’ stewardship.