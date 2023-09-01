Brad Holmes: Lions never reached out to 49ers about Trey Lance

Detroit General Manager Brad Holmes says a report that the Lions reached out to the 49ers about a potential trade for quarterback Trey Lance is incorrect.

Holmes told reporters today that the Lions never reached out or communicated with the 49ers about a Lance trade. A report last week from TheAthletic.com said they did.

The report came as a surprise because Lance wouldn’t make much sense for the Lions. Jared Goff is their starter, Teddy Bridgewater is their backup, and rookie Hendon Hooker is the young quarterback they want to develop. There’s just not room in the Lions’ quarterback room for Lance.

The Cowboys ended up trading a fourth-round pick for Lance. Given how few other teams seem to have been interested in Lance, the Cowboys may have given up more than they needed to.