Bradley Bozeman returning to the Panthers

  
Published March 13, 2023 03:40 PM
nbc_bfa_panthersno1pick_230313
March 13, 2023 04:23 PM
Sheena Quick joins the show to discuss which quarterback she’s heard linked to the Panthers, why Carolina might not be done moving around the board, what the Bears are getting in D.J. Moore and more.

Center Bradley Bozeman is returning to the Panthers on a three-year deal, the team announced Monday.

Will Kunkel of Fox Charlotte reports the deal is worth $18 million.

The five starting offensive lineman all are under contract through at least 2024, which is a good thing with a rookie quarterback on the way. The Panthers traded up for the No. 1 overall pick last week.

Bozeman, 28, signed a one-year deal with the Panthers a year and began last season as a backup after a preseason ankle injury. He made his first start in Week 7 and started every game the rest of the season.

He spent his first four seasons with the Ravens and started every 48 of a possible 49 games his final three seasons in Baltimore.