Bradley Chubb practices Thursday, Raheem Mostert still out

The Dolphins got edge rusher Bradley Chubb back on the practice field Thursday, but they were still missing several other players.

Chubb was a limited participant after missing Wednesday’s workout entirely because of ankle and hand injuries. Chubb missed Week 17, but he played in last Sunday’s win over the Jets.

Running back Raheem Mostert injured his thumb in that game and he missed practice again on Thursday. Tackles Terron Armstead (knee, foot, him, pec), Kendall Lamm (ankle), and Brandon Shell (knee, ankle) joined Mostert, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) and guard Liam Eichenberg (hand) on the sidelines.

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (knee, finger), fullback Alex Ingold (thumb), defensive end Jaelan Phillips (toe, wrist), wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (ankle), and wide receiver Cedrick Wilson (hip, groin) were limited participants again on Thursday.

Running back Jeff Wilson (illness) went from limited to full participation.