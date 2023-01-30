 Skip navigation
Top News

Bradley Chubb will replace Khalil Mack in the Pro Bowl games

  
Published January 30, 2023 03:18 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed recap the Kansas City Chiefs' win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game and Simms praises Patrick Mahomes for his unbelievable play and effort.

The NFL has named Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb to the Pro Bowl games to replace Khalil Mack.

Chubb also made the Pro Bowl in 2020.

The Dolphins acquired Chubb in a trade with Denver on Nov. 1. In 16 total games this season, Chubb made 39 tackles, eight sacks, one pass defensed and a career-high three forced fumbles. Three of his eight sacks were strip-sacks.

Chubb becomes the fourth Dolphin named to the team, joining tackle Terron Armstead, wide receiver Tyreek Hill and cornerback Xavien Howard. It’s the first time Miami has had four Pro Bowl selections in a season since 2016, when running back Jay Ajayi, wide receiver Jarvis Landry, defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh and defensive end Cameron Wake made the all-star team.

Mack withdrew from the event with an injury.