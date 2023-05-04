 Skip navigation
Brandin Cooks on Dak Prescott: He’s special

  
Published May 4, 2023 11:20 AM

The Cowboys needed a downfield threat to go with CeeDee Lamb, a missing part of their offense last season. Enter Brandin Cooks.

The Cowboys traded for Cooks in March, marking the fourth time the receiver was traded.

Instead of playing with rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud in Houston, Cooks has Dak Prescott throwing to him.

“I’ve been around some great ones ,” Cooks said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com, “and we’ve been throwing, and I’ve got to tell you, that guy can sling that ball. . . . He’s special.”

That’s saying something considering Cooks has played with Drew Brees and Tom Brady in his career.

Cooks ran a 4.33 in the 40-yard dash at the 2014 combine. Despite being 29 and entering his 10th season, Cooks said there’s “no question” he has retained his speed.

“I take care of my body,” Cooks said. “That’s what I invest in -- my body.”

Cooks has had six 1,000-yard receiving seasons the past eight years and three times has averaged over 15 yards a catch.

He and Prescott hit it off from Day 1.

“When you’re just throwing to him, it stands out,” Prescott said. “His speed is different than many others. The way he approaches the game, his knowledge. He’s already helping CeeDee, helping the young guys, playing cornerback, teaching them little nuances of the route running. He’s going to be huge for me and huge for the room.”