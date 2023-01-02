Brandon Aiyuk on Brock Purdy: “This dude is on a different level”

After 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy led his team to a comeback win over the Raiders on Sunday, his teammates raved about his poise under pressure.

San Francisco wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk said that there was never a moment’s doubt that Purdy was in command of the two-minute offense as he called audibles, told teammates what to do, and methodically drove the offense down the field.

“He handled it great. He did a great job. Super calm dude -- super calm dude. The moment’s never too big for him,” Aiyuk said. “He’s out there leading two-minute drives, signaling out wide, changing the play call. Today just showed us that I think this dude is on a different level.”

Aiyuk said that Purdy, just months after he was Mr. Irrelevant in the 2022 NFL draft, has become the 49ers’ leader.

“How calm he is, how he plays the game at the quarterback position,” Aiyuk said. “He’s doing a great job of leading us all.”

Purdy was never supposed to play this season, getting on the field only after injuries to starter Trey Lance and backup Jimmy Garoppolo. Now it looks like Purdy is both a quarterback who can lead the 49ers deep into the postseason this year, and the quarterback who will push Lance aside and be the 49ers’ long-term answer.