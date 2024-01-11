Brandon Aubrey is the NFC special teams player of the month

Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey didn’t play football in college, but his transition to the sport has gone pretty well.

Aubrey made 10-of-12 field goals and 13-of-13 extra points in four December games and the Cowboys’ regular season finale in January. The two field goal misses came in Week 18 and they were the first two field goals that Aubrey missed all season.

The NFL named Aubrey the final NFC special teams of the month on Thursday. Aubrey also took the prize in October and he was a two-time NFC special teams player of the week.

For the year, Aubrey was 36-of-38 on field goals and 49-of-52 on extra points.