NFL Week 5 preview: Buccaneers vs. Falcons
McCourty: Patriots’ ‘fun’ was always about winning
Adams’ reported wish list includes Jets, Saints

Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
NFL Week 5 preview: Buccaneers vs. Falcons
McCourty: Patriots’ ‘fun’ was always about winning
Adams’ reported wish list includes Jets, Saints

Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Brandon Aubrey kicks his way to NFC special teams player of the month

  
Published October 3, 2024 12:29 PM

The first month of the season was an uneven one for the Cowboys as a team, but it was a very strong one for kicker Brandon Aubrey.

Aubrey made 12-of-13 field goal attempts and all seven extra points he tried over the first four weeks of the year. Aubrey’s ledger includes a 6-of-7 mark from at least 50 yards, including a 65-yarder he made against the Ravens in Week Three.

Aubrey is now 16-of-17 on field goals from 50 yards and beyond for his career.

That big leg made Aubrey a two-time selection for NFC special teams player of the month last season and it also made him the NFL’s choice for the award for the first month of this season.