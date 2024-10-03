Brandon Aubrey kicks his way to NFC special teams player of the month

The first month of the season was an uneven one for the Cowboys as a team, but it was a very strong one for kicker Brandon Aubrey.

Aubrey made 12-of-13 field goal attempts and all seven extra points he tried over the first four weeks of the year. Aubrey’s ledger includes a 6-of-7 mark from at least 50 yards, including a 65-yarder he made against the Ravens in Week Three.

Aubrey is now 16-of-17 on field goals from 50 yards and beyond for his career.

That big leg made Aubrey a two-time selection for NFC special teams player of the month last season and it also made him the NFL’s choice for the award for the first month of this season.