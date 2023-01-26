 Skip navigation
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Brandon Beane: Bills expect Von Miller to play a good portion of 2023, maybe all of 2023

  
Published January 26, 2023 11:18 AM
Bills edge rusher Von Miller tore his ACL on Thanksgiving, but General Manager Brandon Beane thinks Miller will be ready to make a big impact in 2023.

“I think Von’s in a good spot. I think he’s doing well,” Beane said, via the Buffalo News. “I expect him for a good portion of 2023; I’m not ruling out all of 2023 , but I don’t want to say that, either. I think it’s too early.”

The Bills’ defense fell off after Miller’s injury, and Beane acknowledged that replacing him proved difficult.

“You don’t have a replacement in the cabinet for Von Miller, and our D-line was really playing well with Von out there,” Beane said. “He allows more guys to be singled up.”

Miller said this week that he thinks the Bills’ Super Bowl window is still open . Miller and Beane are both expecting Miller to be a big part of a big season, one that they hope is still going a year from now.