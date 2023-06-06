 Skip navigation
Brandon Beane on Leonard Floyd: We always believe in trying to be strong up front

  
Published June 6, 2023 02:43 AM
bxB2fmyZ3wuc
June 5, 2023 07:58 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline why it makes sense for Bills DT Ed Oliver to agree to a four-year contract extension when he did rather than waiting and trying to get more money.

The Bills made a notable addition to their front seven on Monday when they agreed to sign Leonard Floyd.

Floyd adds a veteran edge rushing presence to the Bills defense and the hope is that a reunion with his former Rams teammate Von Miller will result in a more potent defense in Buffalo come the fall. During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Bills General Manager Brandon Beane said that the move fit into the team’s overall push to be stronger on both sides of the line of scrimmage.
“We always believe in trying to be strong up front ,” Beane said. “We really tried to solidify our O-line and then now this just gives us another body, another pass rusher. Protect your quarterback and get after the other team’s quarterback. We faced Leonard with the Rams this year and he’s a player over the last three years has had close to 30 sacks. He’s been right around that 9.5-10 and just another guy we can add up and add along with that.”

Beane said he spoke to Miller before finalizing an agreement with Floyd and said Miller told him Floyd will be a good fit with the team’s culture as they try to extend their run of AFC East titles and find even more playoff success than they have in the last few seasons.