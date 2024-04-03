Brandon Beane on trading Stefon Diggs: Value, timing made sense for us

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane held a press conference to discuss the team’s decision to trade wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Texans on Wednesday.

Diggs and a pair of late-round picks were sent to Houston in exchange for a 2025 second-round pick and the Bills will take on $31 million in dead cap space as a result of the deal, so one of the topics Beane touched on was whether this trade and an offseason that featured a lot of other veteran departures were a sign of the team taking a step back after four straight division titles.

Beane said that was “by no means” the case and that everything the team does is designed with winning in mind. He avoided saying whether Diggs requested a trade and said that there was not one particular moment that led to the decision to make the move now.

“The value seemed to make sense and the timing made sense for them and for us,” Beane said.

Beane acknowledged that the Bills are “probably not” a better team right now, but said that he thought the deal is in the “best interest” of the team and noted that the draft is still to come and that there are going to be veteran options to add to their receiver group.