Brandon Beane on Von Miller: Saw explosiveness coming back, he should only improve

Edge rusher Von Miller returned to the Bills lineup after recovering from his 2023 torn ACL, but General Manager Brandon Beane said at a Tuesday press conference that he “wasn’t the Von Miller he wanted to be.”

Miller missed the first four games of the season and was ineffective with three tackles and three quarterback hits while playing off the bench in 12 regular season games. He was a healthy scratch for the first time in his career during that time, but Beane said he thought there were some positives to build on as the season came to an end.

“I think it was trending up as the year went on,” Beane said. “Thought he actually made some good plays in the run game the other night more than pass rush opportunities that came up. But you saw that explosiveness coming back and that should only improve, according to our medical team.”

Beane has $10.7 million worth of reasons to hope Miller can rebound. That’s how much he’s already guaranteed for the 2024 season and parting ways with him as a post-June 1 cut would only bring minimal cap relief to Buffalo, so they will have to bank on the second year back from a major injury being better for a player who turns 35 in March.