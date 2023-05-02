Brandon Beane told Latavius Murray the Bills wouldn’t draft a running back if he signed

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane wasn’t only thinking about draft picks on Saturday. He was also negotiating a free agent contract.

Beane said the signing of free agent running back Latavius Murray was negotiated during Day Three of the draft, with the Bills and Murray agreeing that if he would sign, they wouldn’t draft a running back.

“That was actually done while we were still drafting,” Beane said, via NewYorkUpstate.com. “I reached out to his agent on Saturday and I was like, ‘There’s still some backs I can draft, but I could use some picks elsewhere at some different positions if you’ll go ahead and do this deal . I won’t draft a running back.’”

With the Bills not drafting a running back, Murray has a good chance of making the roster. Last year’s leading rusher in Buffalo, Devin Singletary, has left for Houston, and Murray would seem likely to have a place on the running back depth chart along with James Cook, Damien Harris and Nyheim Hines.

The 33-year-old Murray has spent time with the Raiders, Vikings, Saints, Ravens and Broncos in his NFL career. Last year he totaled 171 carries for 760 yards and six touchdowns.