 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Brandon Beane: We had a good feeling Cowboys wanted Dalton Kincaid

  
Published April 28, 2023 07:19 AM
nbc_pft_kincaid_230428
April 28, 2023 08:41 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze the Bills’ move to trade up for Dalton Kincaid, after four WRs were selected in a row, and examine how Buffalo will look to utilize the TE.

The Bills picked up an offensive weapon on Thursday night, trading up a few places to No. 25 overall to draft Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid.

After the selection, Buffalo General Manager Brandon Beane told reporters he felt a trade was necessary to prevent Kincaid from going elsewhere — particularly because Buffalo wasn’t sure he’d make it that late into the first round.

“If Dalton was not there, we would have traded back,” Beane said, via Matt Parrino of NewYorkUpstate.com. “We had a good feeling that Dallas would take him [at No. 26] and we just really liked him and just felt he would be a great fit in our offense .”

Beane said Kincaid projects as more of a receiving tight end than a blocking tight end and can pair well with Dawson Knox. Beane noted that Kincaid has “elite hands” and is a good enough route runner that the incoming rookie compares to a former Bills slot receiver.

“You guys saw it from a different position, Cole Beasley, great feel,” Beane said. “This guy in a different body type does that. I would say the number one thing about him, elite hands, good route runner, separation ability at the top of the route.”

Kincaid caught 70 passes for 890 yards with eight touchdowns for Utah in 2022. He had a total of 16 TDs in the last two seasons with the program.