Brandon Graham listed as questionable for Super Bowl LIX

Defensive end Brandon Graham said this week that he’s planning on playing in Super Bowl LIX, but the Eagles haven’t ruled him in yet.

Graham is officially listed as questionable to play against the Chiefs on Sunday. Graham is returning from a torn triceps he suffered in November and will need to be activated from injured reserve by Saturday afternoon to be eligible to play.

Graham moved up to full practice participation on Friday, which suggests that has a good chance of happening.

Wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) was a limited participant, but he has no injury designation. Wide receiver Britain Covey (neck) was also limited and the Eagles ruled him out.

Covey is on injured reserve along with Graham and tight end C.J. Uzomah. Uzomah (abdomen) is listed as questionable along with offensive lineman Nick Gates (groin). Gates is the only player on the 53-man roster with an injury designation.