Brandon McManus named AFC special teams player of the month

The Jaguars had an excellent month of October, going 5-0 with some key contributions on special teams.

Kicker Brandon McManus has been named special teams player of the month.

In his first year with Jacksonville, McManus connected on all 12 of his field goal attempts. He was 4-of-4 on kicks of at least 50 yards. He led the league with four made field goals of at least 50 yards from Weeks 4-8.

This is McManus’ second career player of the month award. He also earned the honor back in October 2015 with the Broncos.

McManus has hit 17-of-19 field goals and 18-of-18 extra points so far in 2023.