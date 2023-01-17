Brandon Scherff out of practice, Trevor Lawrence limited

The first Jaguars injury report of divisional round week features two players who were out of practice, including a member of the the starting offensive line.

Right guard Brandon Scherff did not practice because of an abdomen injury. Scherff was listed as questionable to face the Chargers last weekend, but wound up playing every offensive snap in the 31-30 comeback win.

Long snapper Ross Matiscik (back) also missed practice.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence (toe) is listed as limited in practice again, but the injury hasn’t caused him to miss any time and seems unlikely to do so this week. Wide receiver Kendric Pryor (shoulder), wide receiver Jamal Agnew (shoulder), and center Luke Fortner (back) were limited participants as well.