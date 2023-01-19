 Skip navigation
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Brandon Staley: Every offense move we make is about maximizing Justin Herbert

  
Published January 19, 2023 01:39 AM
nbc_pft_laccoachesfired_230117
January 18, 2023 07:57 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect the news the Chargers are in need of a new offensive coordinator and QB coach, after Joe Lombardi and Shane Day were fired, and question if Brandon Staley is next.

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said at a Wednesday press conference that he thinks the team’s offensive coordinator vacancy is “one of the top jobs in the league” and it’s no secret why he would feel that way.

The presence of quarterback Justin Herbert makes the Chargers job more appealing than a lot of the other offensive coordinator openings around the league. Given Herbert’s role in attracting potential coaches, Staley was asked if the quarterback would have a voice in who gets the job in Los Angeles.

Staley didn’t answer that directly, but said that anything the team does will be designed to maximize Herbert’s contributions in the years to come.

“Everything that we do in the program, we try to communicate with our players,” Staley said. “Just like when I first got here, shaping your offense, it’s going to go through him. When I talk about him being the system, I mean it. He has, now, three years of NFL experience to bank on. There are a lot of plays. As the head coach here for two years, we’re going to try and keep a lot of that consistent for him where we can, and that’s what I mean. As a head coach with an offensive background — that’s the position that I played — what we’re going to do, throughout the course of his career, is do that for him so that we can maximize him as a player. That’s what these moves are about, maximizing him as a player and continuing to challenge and grow his game with his teammates, and, ultimately, forming a team that can consistently compete for world championships.”

The failure to maximize Herbert’s output led to this week’s firings of offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and quarterbacks coach Shane Day. If that doesn’t change, Staley will likely be the next to go.