Braxton Berrios says he’ll “do whatever whenever” playing with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle

Braxton Berrios knows he wasn’t brought in to be the No. 1 receiver in Miami, but whatever supporting role he has in the Dolphins’ offense, he’ll embrace.

Berrios, who signed with the Dolphins last month, says there’s no better pair of receivers to play with than Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

“They’re truly one of the best wide receiver duos in the league ,” Berrios told ESPN. “I can’t wait to get in that room and just watch and learn from them and hear how they see the game or how they see the route against this coverage and all the variations. So obviously I’m down to do whatever whenever, and I’ve always been that way and maybe, you know, if they take the top off, I’ll work across the middle or I’ll work outside. I’ll really do whatever it takes to win.”

Berrios is expected to be the Dolphins’ primary punt and kickoff returner this season, but the Dolphins expect him to have a significant role on offense as well. And he should be able to get open against defenses that have to devote most of their attention to Hill and Waddle.