Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Braxton Berrios says he’ll “do whatever whenever” playing with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle

  
Published April 9, 2023 12:40 AM
nbc_pft_hillvschiefs_230407
April 7, 2023 08:00 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons unpack Tyreek Hill’s remarks about playing against the Chiefs next season and analyze whether the Dolphins or Chiefs will have the upper hand.

Braxton Berrios knows he wasn’t brought in to be the No. 1 receiver in Miami, but whatever supporting role he has in the Dolphins’ offense, he’ll embrace.

Berrios, who signed with the Dolphins last month, says there’s no better pair of receivers to play with than Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

“They’re truly one of the best wide receiver duos in the league ,” Berrios told ESPN. “I can’t wait to get in that room and just watch and learn from them and hear how they see the game or how they see the route against this coverage and all the variations. So obviously I’m down to do whatever whenever, and I’ve always been that way and maybe, you know, if they take the top off, I’ll work across the middle or I’ll work outside. I’ll really do whatever it takes to win.”

Berrios is expected to be the Dolphins’ primary punt and kickoff returner this season, but the Dolphins expect him to have a significant role on offense as well. And he should be able to get open against defenses that have to devote most of their attention to Hill and Waddle.