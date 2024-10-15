Breece Hall: We just need to finish

Jets running back Breece Hall rebounded from two bad games, but it wasn’t enough to wind up with a win.

Hall ran 18 times for 113 yards and caught five passes for 56 yards on Monday night, but the Jets had to settle for four field goal attempts from the Bills’ 25-yard-line or closer over the course of the game. Greg Zuerlein missed two of those kicks and the Jets wound up as 23-20 losers on their home field.

The drives featured painful penalties and a pass that Garrett Wilson lamented not catching in the end zone. Wilson said “you are going to lose games when you kick threes” and Hall said the team had “more than enough chances to put the game away.”

“We just need to finish,” Hall said, via the team website. “We need to be better in the red zone. I need to make guys miss one-on-one. Garrett feels like he should have roped a second touchdown in. We hold ourselves to higher standard and need to keep asking ourselves what more we can do, because we can always do more.”

It was a chaotic week for the Jets after they fired head coach Robert Saleh, but the team was in position to come out of it with a win. The failure to do so will be hard to shake off as the team moves into Week Seven.