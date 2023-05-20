 Skip navigation
Brett Favre asks Mississippi Supreme Court to dismiss him from civil case over welfare funds

  
Published May 20, 2023 06:01 PM

While Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre continues to deal with the possibility of a criminal indictment, he’s still fighting the reality of a civil suit.

Favre recently took to the Mississippi Supreme Court his effort to be dismissed from a lawsuit aimed at recovering welfare funds that allegedly were misappropriated.

Favre has tried repeatedly to secure an order removing him from the lawsuit, arguing that he had nothing to do with the scheme to direct welfare funds to allegedly illegitimate causes. Favre also argues that the Mississippi Department of Human Services has sued Favre as a deflection to its own role in allowing the fraud to happen.

Regardless of Favre’s beliefs as to the motivations or responsibilities, there’s only one way to secure an early dismissal from a civil case -- by proving that there is no basis under the law to recover a penny from the defendant, even if the alleged facts are taken to be true.

But Favre seems to be as obsessed with securing dismissal as he was with securing funding for a volleyball venue at the University of Southern Mississippi, as illustrated in a recent article from Michael Rosenberg of SI.com.