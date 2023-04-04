Brett Favre’s lawyers continue effort to get him dismissed from Mississippi welfare case

Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre continues to be a defendant in a civil suit aimed at recovering misspent welfare funds in Mississippi. His lawyers continue to try to get him dismissed from the case.

Via the Associated Press, Favre’s lawyers filed fresh paperwork on Monday aimed at getting the claims against him thrown out.

Favre’s attorneys argue that there is “no legal, factual, or moral basis” for the claims. Favre’s lawyer claims that he is being targeted “solely to attract publicity for improper political purposes.”

Favre faces no criminal charges, and he has denied any wrongdoing. He has been connected to the welfare scandal through $5 million he allegedly attempted to secure for a volleyball stadium at the University of Southern Mississippi, $1.7 million he allegedly tried to finagle for the development of a concussion treatment drug, and $1.1 million he allegedly received for speaking engagements and similar activities. (Favre paid back the $1.1 million after the situation came to light.)

The question continues to be whether he knew where the money came from. He insists he didn’t. Text messages from Favre arguably suggest otherwise.

Favre also has filed multiple civil lawsuits alleging defamation due to statement made regarding his alleged role in the welfare-fund scandal, against Mississippi auditor Shad White and media personalities Pat McAfee and Shannon Sharpe.