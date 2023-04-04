Brett Favre’s lawyers continue effort to get him dismissed from Mississippi welfare case

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Brett Favre’s lawyers continue effort to get him dismissed from Mississippi welfare case

  
Published April 4, 2023 03:14 PM
nbc_pft_lafleurveteranwrs_230404
April 4, 2023 08:55 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms map out potential options for the Packers to add an experienced leader to their receivers room.

Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre continues to be a defendant in a civil suit aimed at recovering misspent welfare funds in Mississippi. His lawyers continue to try to get him dismissed from the case.

Via the Associated Press, Favre’s lawyers filed fresh paperwork on Monday aimed at getting the claims against him thrown out.

Favre’s attorneys argue that there is “no legal, factual, or moral basis” for the claims. Favre’s lawyer claims that he is being targeted “solely to attract publicity for improper political purposes.”

Favre faces no criminal charges, and he has denied any wrongdoing. He has been connected to the welfare scandal through $5 million he allegedly attempted to secure for a volleyball stadium at the University of Southern Mississippi, $1.7 million he allegedly tried to finagle for the development of a concussion treatment drug, and $1.1 million he allegedly received for speaking engagements and similar activities. (Favre paid back the $1.1 million after the situation came to light.)

The question continues to be whether he knew where the money came from. He insists he didn’t. Text messages from Favre arguably suggest otherwise.

Favre also has filed multiple civil lawsuits alleging defamation due to statement made regarding his alleged role in the welfare-fund scandal, against Mississippi auditor Shad White and media personalities Pat McAfee and Shannon Sharpe.