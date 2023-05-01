Brett Veach: A Chris Jones extension is on the list of things to do

Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones was once again a big part of his team’s championship run in 2022, recording 15.5 sacks in the regular season and another 2.0 in three postseason games.

After signing a four-year deal with Kansas City in 2020, it’s about time for Jones to re-up with the club, as he’s entering the last year of his contract.

On Monday, General Manager Brett Veach was asked if he was confident he could get an extension done with Jones before the start of training camp.

“Well until you get a deal done, I don’t know if you’re ever confident with anything,” Veach said in a video conference. “But I think that’s on the list of things to do . We get into the offseason and you’re into combine meetings, then you’re into free agency, then you’re into the draft, and after the raft you let the dust settle and start working on the future and things we can get accomplished in the spring. So, we’ll spend time.

“Obviously, we have a great relationship with Chris and his staff. So, we’ll get to work and see what we can do. Those things usually take a little bit of time here. So we have a little bit of a runway now until the start of training camp to hopefully get something done.”

A second-round pick in 2016, Jones emerged as a star on Kansas City’s defensive line in 2018 when he recorded 15.5 sacks. After receiving second-team All-Pro honors three times, Jones was a first-team All-Pro in 2022 for his stellar season. He also finished third in AP defensive player of the year voting.

In 107 games with Kansas City, Jones has recorded 65.0 sacks, 65 tackles for loss, and 146 quarterback hits.