Brian Callahan: Continuity on coaching staff an advantage for Bengals

  
Published March 3, 2023 02:58 AM
March 1, 2023 01:38 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline what the future looks like for Tee Higgins, after Duke Tobin made it clear the Bengals have no interest in trading the WR.

Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan and defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo were both candidates for head coaching jobs this year, but neither one landed a job that will take them out of Cincinnati.

Anarumo said this week that it is “human nature” to be disappointed by that outcome, but both men tried to find the bright side of remaining in place. Both coordinators have worked with the Bengals since Zac Taylor became the head coach in 2019 and Anarumo said that continuity “just makes it that much easier” to be successful in their jobs. Callahan shared a similar view of what their experience brings to the Bengals.

“Our league is made up of miniscule advantages as best you can find them. And that’s certainly going to be one that’s going to help us just because we know what we’re looking for, what we’re trying to get done, what our schemes are. We know our assistant coaches. Our communication is fantastic,” Callahan said, via Mohammed Ahmad of Cleveland.com.

Given the success of the last two seasons, the Bengals are happy to have the status quo in place with their coaching staff but another winning season seems likely to lead to at least one departure once the head coaching carousel spins again.