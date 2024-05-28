 Skip navigation
Brian Callahan: Tyler Boyd a “huge benefit” to Will Levis

  
Published May 28, 2024 09:45 AM

After Tyler Boyd signed with the Titans this month, DeAndre Hopkins said that the team has one of the best wide receiver groups he’s ever been a part of in the NFL.

That’s a plus for quarterback Will Levis, especially because of what Boyd brings to the table beyond his on-field skills. Boyd was in Cincinnati while new Titans head coach Brian Callahan was the Bengals’ offensive coordinator and that means he has a deep background in the kind of offense that Callahan wants to install in Tennessee.

Callahan said it is an advantage for Boyd to already know the “names, expectations, route details, and coaching points” and that he believes that advantage will carry over to Levis as well.

“It’s a huge benefit for a young quarterback,” Callahan said, via Turron Davenport of ESPN.com.

The Titans struggled to put points on the board the last couple of years, which is a big reason why they moved to hire Callahan and doubled down on receiver additions with Boyd and Calvin Ridley. If those moves pay off, the AFC South could be a tight race this fall.