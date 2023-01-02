 Skip navigation
Brian Daboll: I haven’t thought about resting anyone in Week 18

  
Published January 2, 2023 05:15 AM
nbc_pft_giantscolts_230102
January 2, 2023 08:24 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons praise New York head coach Brian Daboll, who has put Daniel Jones and the anonymous Giants in a position to compete in the postseason for the first time since 2016.

The Giants clinched a playoff spot with Sunday’s blowout of the Colts and their Week 18 result will have no bearing on where they play in the postseason.

Whether they win, lose or tie the Eagles, the Giants will be the No. 6 seed in the NFC and they will play on the road against the No. 3 seed. Given that positioning, questions about resting players this week were a sure thing and head coach Brian Daboll started fielding them during his postgame press conference.

Daboll initially said “you get rest after the season” before clarifying that he had not given it any consideration between the final whistle and his appearance at the podium.

“I haven’t. I’m just going to enjoy this one right here — go home and smoke a cigar and hang out with my family,” Daboll said.

Spoiling the Eagles’ bid for the NFC East and/or the top seed in the conference is something that would play well in Giants country, but Daboll will have to weigh that against any risk that he’d hurt the team’s chances in the Wild Card round by going full speed ahead.