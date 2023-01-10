 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Brian Daboll: I really think playoff experience is an overrated thing

  
Published January 10, 2023 05:33 AM
nbc_fnia_kornackinfc_230108
January 8, 2023 08:05 PM
Steve Kornacki dives into the different NFC playoff matchups and explains each team’s chances at winning, including Cowboys-Bucs, Vikings-Giants and more.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll was part of five Super Bowl champions during two stints as an assistant with the Patriots and he coached in several playoff games with the Bills in recent years, but his team doesn’t have the same kind of playoff experience.

The Giants haven’t been to the playoffs since 2016 and the roster is short on players who have taken part in the postseason. During his Monday press conference, Daboll was asked about the value of playoff experience and said he’s been in enough different situations to feel that having it is not a major advantage over the opposition.

“I think really what you make out of it is the experience is probably overrated to be honest with you,” Daboll said. “It’s how you prepare, how you practice and ultimately how you play the game and coach the game on whatever day it is. I’ve been around a lot of different teams that have had varying levels of experience — some a lot, some a little, some not much. I know someone mentioned Malcolm Butler. I think really what matters is taking advantage of your opportunities when they come and playing a good football game and coaching a good football game. So, I don’t know if that answers your question. But I really think it’s an overrated thing.”

Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and defensive coordinator Wink Martindale join Daboll in having a lot of playoff experience under their belts and that should help the team’s preparation during the week. They also played in Minnesota in Week 16, which should help them feel a little more comfortable than they might in other surroundings come Sunday.