MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Brian Daboll: I’ll keep conversations with Saquon Barkley, Dexter Lawrence private

  
Published April 17, 2023 08:15 AM
nbc_pft_saquon_230414
April 14, 2023 08:54 AM
Micah Parsons insists the Giants must pay Saquon Barkley, which leads Mike Florio and Peter King to discuss the financial challenges of RBs and how that’ll affect star draft prospect Bijan Robinson someday.

The Giants started their offseason program on Monday and two key players were not in attendance.

Running back Saquon Barkley has not signed his franchise tag and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence is in the market for a contract extension, so neither player was expected to show up for Monday’s voluntary session. Head coach Brian Daboll told reporters that he’s spoken to both players, but offered no insight into their plans for the rest of the offseason.

“I’ve talked to both of those players. I’ll leave those conversations private. . . . Again, they’re voluntary. It’s April 17th. We’ve got a long way to go here. We’ll just take it day by day ,” Daboll said, via Andrew Siciliano of NFL Media.

Barkley is set to make $10.1 million under the terms of the franchise tag while Lawrence is set to make just over $12.4 million after the Giants exercised their option on his contract for this year.