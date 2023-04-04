Brian Daboll not satisfied after Giants “got smoked in the playoffs”

Brian Daboll was the coach of the year in 2022 after his Giants entered the season viewed as one of the worst teams in the league and ended up in the divisional round of the playoffs. But Daboll isn’t satisfied.

The Giants’ season ended with a 38-7 loss to the Eagles in the playoffs. And that’s what Daboll is focused on.

When a reporter prefaced a question to Daboll by listing the Giants’ 2022 accomplishments, Daboll interrupted and said, “Yeah, got smoked in the playoffs ,” according to the New York Daily News.

Daboll wants his players focusing on what they need to improve, not resting on their laurels.

“We have a long way to go in terms of time, and we have a long way to go in terms of improvement,” he said. “I’m not saying we’re starting at ground zero, because they know our system. There’s a lot of things they know more than they did last year. But in terms of where we’re at and the things we gotta do, we got a long climb ahead of us.”

That’s the right attitude for a coach who exceeded expectations in 2022 but has now given himself great expectations in 2023.