 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Brian Daboll on fourth downs: Confident in Daniel Jones, we were trying to win the game

  
Published January 15, 2023 04:35 PM
nbc_nfl_jonespresser_230115
January 15, 2023 08:58 PM
Daniel Jones provides insight on the Giants' 31-24 Wild Card win over the Vikings and describes how the offense has clicked at the right time.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll set the tone for his first season on the job in the opening game.

After a touchdown brought them within 20-19 of the Titans, Daboll went for two and the Giants got a win when running back Saquon Barkley got into the end zone. After the game, Daboll said the Giants were “going for the win ” and he used the same explanation for a couple of choices to go for it on fourth down in Minnesota on Sunday.

Daboll called quarterback sneaks for Daniel Jones twice in the fourth quarter and he was able to convert both of them. One led to the go-ahead touchdown and the other might have helped run out the clock if Darius Slayton had hung onto a third down pass. The Giants still won 31-24 and Daboll explained his throught process after the win.

“We were gonna go try to win the game; we had confidence in Daniel moving the pile, and I can live with the consequences ,” Daboll said, via WFAN. “He kept his legs driving and made a big play.”

That wasn’t the only time the Giants relied on Jones. The Giants called a lot of designed runs for the quarterback and Jones posted 78 yards on 17 carries to go with 301 yards through the air.

It was a brilliant performance for a player who came into this season with a lot of question marks about his future. That future now includes a game in Philadelphia for a chance to go to the NFC Championship Game.