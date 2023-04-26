 Skip navigation
Brian Gutekunst: No lack of effort to communicate with Aaron Rodgers

  
Published April 26, 2023 01:28 PM
April 26, 2023 08:02 AM
Joe Douglas deferred to Aaron Rodgers on whether the QB will attend the offseason program or play past 2023, which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms to examine how Rodgers will handle the New York media.

During his introductory press conference with the Jets on Wednesday, quarterback Aaron Rodgers was asked about his lack of communication with the Packers before the trade between the teams was agreed to earlier this week.

Rodgers said his house in California has “very limited cell service ” and people have to use FaceTime “if you want to get ahold of me” while he’s there. Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst held his own press conference later in the day and was asked about Rodgers’ answer.

Gutekunst said that he didn’t really know what to say in response to Rodgers’ comments, but that there was “no lack of effort” made by the team to communicate with Rodgers before he announced that his intention was to move on to the Jets this offseason.

Gutekunst added that he wants to “move on from that” and the completion of the trade likely means that there will be fewer questions for him to field about a player who had been the center of attention in Green Bay for many years.