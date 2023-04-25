 Skip navigation
Brian Gutekunst: Packers' goals don't change no matter who plays quarterback

  
Published April 25, 2023 08:08 AM
Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst says trading quarterback Aaron Rodgers and moving on to Jordan Love does not change how Green Bay views the 2023 season.

The goals don’t change around here,” Gutekunst said. “It’s going to be the same goals we’ve always had, right? There’s one goal here every single year, no matter what.”

Gutekunst says the Packers believe they can and will win with Love.

“We’re really excited where Jordan could go,” Gutekunst said. “He needs to play, and having him sit another year, I think, would have really delayed kind of where we were going and what we’re trying to build.”

Gutekunst also noted that “we were 8-9 last year,” so it’s not like the Packers could have been content to stand pat and expect to win the Super Bowl. Rodgers did not play well last year, and the Packers believe they’ve now moved on from him at the right time as they attempt to build a Super Bowl winning with Love.