Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Brian Hoyer signs two-year deal with Raiders

  
Published April 4, 2023 08:01 AM
nbc_pft_raidersdraftpredictions_230404
April 4, 2023 09:31 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine why they could see the Raiders grabbing a QB to train behind Jimmy Garoppolo in the 2023 NFL Draft, as well as upgrading a number of positions.

Another quarterback is reuniting with Josh McDaniels.

Brian Hoyer has signed a two-year deal with the Raiders, according to agency JL Sports.

Hoyer and McDaniels were together from 2017-2018 and from 2020-2021 with the Patriots when McDaniels was in his second stint as the club’s offensive coordinator.

Hoyer, 37, entered the league as an undrafted free agent back in 2009 out of Michigan State. While Hoyer has spent most of his career with the Patriots as a backup, he’s also spent time with the Steelers, Cardinals, Browns, Texans, Bears, 49ers, and Colts.

Hoyer has appeared in 76 games with 40 starts over his long career, compiling a 16-24 starting record. He made one start for the Patriots last year and completed 5-of-6 passes for 37 yards before exiting due to injury.

The Raiders signed former New England draftee Jimmy Garoppolo to a three-year deal last month to lead the QBs room. But Las Vegas could also draft a quarterback with the No. 7 overall pick in this month’s draft.