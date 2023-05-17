 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Brian Schottenheimer: I want us to play fast, make everyone cover the entire field

  
Published May 17, 2023 06:17 AM

The Cowboys opted to move in a new offensive direction this year when they parted ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and turned the play calling duties over to head coach Mike McCarthy.

Brian Schottenheimer was bumped from an analyst role to the coordinator job to assist McCarthy in running the offense and he shed some light on where the team wants to take things in 2023. Schottenheimer said that they’re not overhauling things after scoring the fourth-most points in the league last year, but that they do want to find ways to put more pressure on defenses.

“We wanna play physical , fast and to make everyone cover the entire field . . . I want us to be able to play fast. . . . It’s been a grind [but] it’s been fun,” Schottenhemier said, via the team’s website. “As you guys know, the system’s not broken. It’s not broken. They’ve won a lot of games here. Mike’s been around for that.”

The Cowboys traded for wide receiver Brandin Cooks before drafting tight end Luke Schoonmaker and running back Deuce Vaughn in a bid to create the kind of attack that Schottenheimer and McCarthy hope to deploy this fall.