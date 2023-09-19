Brilliant Chris Olave catch sets up first TD of game; Saints lead 13-6

A touchdown has finally been scored in Charlotte.

Running back Tony Jones Jr. picked up the first touchdown of his NFL career in the third quarter and the Saints now lead the Panthers 13-6. A fantastic catch by Chris Olave helped set up the long-awaited touchdown.

Olave was able to get his left hand on a Derek Carr pass, juggle it, and then bring it in for a 42-yard gain with cornerback C.J. Henderson all over him. It was the biggest gain of the game and the Saints were able to get into the end zone after picking up two more first downs.

Jones is the only back available with Jamaal Williams sidelined by a hamstring injury. He has nine carries for 29 yards while Olave has four catches for 56 yards.