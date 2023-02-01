Brock Purdy continues to weigh surgery options, but 49ers still anticipate a six-month recovery

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy still has not decided whether to undergo a repair or reconstruction for the torn ulnar collateral ligament in his throwing elbow. A repair will keep him out about six months, while Tommy John surgery would sideline him for roughly a year.

The 49ers’ team doctors do not believe the more extensive procedure is required.

“Yeah, I think he’s continuing to get some different opinions, talk to different people, which I think is smart,” General Manager John Lynch said Wednesday, via video from the team. “In an instance like this, there’s a lot of smart people out there. You want to make sure you’re thorough. He’s continuing to go through that process.

“I think the positive bit of news is that it seems to be consistent that the right approach is that one that takes about that six-month mark. Now, everybody will also say you never know until you get in there. Every surgeon will tell you that on every surgery. . . . So they’re continuing to work through that process, but we seem encouraged by the prognosis that that’s kind of where it’s at.”

On the 49ers’ sixth snap, Eagles pass rusher Haason Reddick pinned Purdy’s arm during the rookie’s throwing motion.

If it’s a UCL repair to insert a brace, Purdy is expected to start throwing in three months with a slow, three-month build up before returning to practice.

Purdy said Tuesday he hopes to return in time for the 2023 season.

“That was a cool thing for me to hear about,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. “Once three months is over, they start the rehab of just building the arm back slowly, and by six months, it’s built back. And that’s when I start to ask questions: ‘Does that mean ease him in and stuff like that, like you would think of ACLs and things like that?’ They said, ‘No, the build-up’s been from three to six, and at six months, he is the same dude and full go.’ So that was the most encouraging part that I heard.”

Purdy played as a rookie only because of injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. Lance is close to returning , and he and Purdy are expected to compete for the starting job, though Lance will get a head start with Purdy sidelined.

Shanahan said Wednesday that he doesn’t see “any scenario ” where Garoppolo, who is scheduled for free agency, returns.

The 49ers ended up playing four quarterbacks this season. Lance, Garoppolo and Purdy started, and Josh Johnson played in the NFC Championship Game after Purdy’s injury before Johnson left with a concussion.

Lynch called injuries to four quarterbacks bad luck, but Shanahan was more blunt in his answer.

“If you looked at the injuries, common sense would answer that,” Shanahan said. “How did they get hurt? I’m sorry Josh got a concussion when he hit the ground. I’m sorry our quarterback got his elbow bent backward on a normal, drop-back pass. I’m sorry on a drop-back pass someone rolled up on Jimmy’s ankle. And then we have a dual-threat quarterback who got hurt running the ball.

“To throw all those four in one category, no quarterbacks got hurt when we had to hand it off the whole second half [of the NFC Championship Game with Purdy and Johnson hurt], so look into that.”