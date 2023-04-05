Brock Purdy: I have to “hammer away” at footwork this offseason

It will be some time before 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy can resume throwing after having right elbow surgery, but there are things he can work on before he has the green light to fire things up with his arm.

During an appearance on Fox Sports 910, Purdy was asked about areas he’s targeting for improvement as he heads into his second NFL season. Purdy’s answer focused on his feet rather than his arm.

“Starting with the cons, just footwork ,” Purdy said, via NBCSportsBayArea.com. “Being on time, every concept has its own timing. There were times last year where you could just tell I was still getting used to things, even when I was playing, the time of a slant with Brandon Aiyuk compared to Deebo Samuel, they’re two different types of routes. So getting used to that kind of thing, that’s something I have to hammer away at in the offseason.”

Purdy’s footwork was good enough to help him complete 67 percent of his regular season passes after taking on the starting job and any improvement on that front would certainly be a welcome development for San Francisco.