Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Brock Purdy: I have to “hammer away” at footwork this offseason

  
Published April 5, 2023 03:02 AM
It will be some time before 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy can resume throwing after having right elbow surgery, but there are things he can work on before he has the green light to fire things up with his arm.

During an appearance on Fox Sports 910, Purdy was asked about areas he’s targeting for improvement as he heads into his second NFL season. Purdy’s answer focused on his feet rather than his arm.

“Starting with the cons, just footwork ,” Purdy said, via NBCSportsBayArea.com. “Being on time, every concept has its own timing. There were times last year where you could just tell I was still getting used to things, even when I was playing, the time of a slant with Brandon Aiyuk compared to Deebo Samuel, they’re two different types of routes. So getting used to that kind of thing, that’s something I have to hammer away at in the offseason.”

Purdy’s footwork was good enough to help him complete 67 percent of his regular season passes after taking on the starting job and any improvement on that front would certainly be a welcome development for San Francisco.