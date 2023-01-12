 Skip navigation
Brock Purdy is the NFL offensive rookie of the month

  
Published January 12, 2023 04:09 AM
49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has been a revelation since taking over at quarterback for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo in the Week 13 win over the Dolphins.

Now he’s been named the NFL’s offensive rookie of the month for December and January.

Purdy led the league with a 112.0 passer rating over the last six weeks of the season. He completed 68.3 percent of his passes for 1,308 yards with 13 touchdowns, just three interceptions, and no fumbles. He also had a rushing touchdown

Overall, Purdy has a 107.3 passer rating, which ranks No. 1 among the 49ers starting quarterbacks this season. Garoppolo compiled a 103.0 passer rating while Trey Lance was at 55.0 through just over a game.

Purdy and the 49ers will take on the Seahawks in the opening game of the 2022 postseason on Saturday.