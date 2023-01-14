 Skip navigation
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Brock Purdy sneaks in touchdown to start second half, 49ers lead 23-17

  
Published January 14, 2023 01:29 PM
After winning the coin toss of Saturday’s playoff matchup with the Seahawks, the 49ers deferred to receive the opening kickoff of the third quarter.

That was a significant choice, as San Francisco used a 13-play, 75-yard drive to take 7:45 off the clock and go up 23-17 with a touchdown.

Brock Purdy capped the long possession with a 1-yard QB sneak for a touchdown.

The 49ers converted three third downs on the possession, including a pass to Deebo Samuel on third-and-7 that the receiver took for a 21-yard gain. Seattle safety Johnathan Abram appeared to grab Samuel’s lower leg after the whistle blew on that play, which started a mini scuffle between the two teams. But no one was penalized for it.

Running back Christian McCaffrey also had four consecutive run plays to put the 49ers on the 1-yard line.

After finishing the first half 1-of-5 on third down, the 49ers are now 4-of-8 early in the second half with that drive.