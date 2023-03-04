 Skip navigation
Broderick Jones on former teammate Jalen Carter: He’s a fighter; I believe that he’ll be all right

  
Published March 4, 2023 12:08 PM
Mike Florio explains why there's a good chance charges against Jalen Carter get resolved "quickly and quietly" before the NFL draft unless there are other charges that could be filed.

Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones was asked about himself during his interview session Saturday, but he also had to answer questions about former teammate Jalen Carter.

Jones and Carter met at a high school all-star game and spent their college careers together at Georgia.

Carter was arrested Wednesday on two misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing stemming from a car crash that killed Carter’s college teammate, Devin Willock, and football team staff member Chandler LeCroy in January.

Great guy ,” Jones said, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We hang out outside of football. People trying to put out this [narrative of] character issues that he has. That’s not true. I can say that from personal experience.”

Carter briefly left the NFL Scouting Combine, turning himself in on the two arrest warrants, before returning to Indianapolis to interview with teams.

“I’ve talked to Jalen,” Jones said. “I’ve seen him. Everything that is going on right now is pretty tough. He’s a fighter. I believe that he’ll be all right.”