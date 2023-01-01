Broncos convert Chiefs fumble into a touchdown, lead 10-6

The Chiefs have had back-to-back turnovers, not only keeping the Broncos in the game but giving them the lead.

Patrick Mahomes was picked by Justin Simmons in the end zone with the Chiefs at the Denver 10-yard line and threatening to take a two-score lead. The Chiefs defense forced a Broncos punt.

But on the return, Kadarius Toney fumbled on a hit by Alex Singleton and Eric Saubert recovered for the Broncos at the Kansas City 16. Russell Wilson scored on the next snap, on a 16-yard touchdown run.

The Broncos lead 10-6.

Wilson is 8-of-15 for 56 yards and has three runs for 23 yards.