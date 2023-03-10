 Skip navigation
Broncos cut Ronald Darby

  
Published March 10, 2023 10:59 AM
The Broncos are cutting costs, and cornerback Ronald Darby is the latest player on the chopping block.

Darby has been released, according to multiple reports. The move will free up $9.6 million in salary cap space for Denver.

Last season Darby started the first five games of the year for the Broncos before suffering a torn ACL. It’s unknown when he’ll be cleared for full-speed work this year.

The 29-year-old Darby has spent time in Buffalo, Washington and Philadelphia before signing in Denver in 2021.