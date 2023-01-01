 Skip navigation
Broncos have reached out to Jim Harbaugh

  
Published January 1, 2023 02:20 PM
Jim Harbaugh has said he’s done pursuing NFL jobs. This doesn’t mean that NFL jobs are done pushing him.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Denver Broncos have reached out to Harbaugh to inform him that they have interest in talking to him about the vacancy that emerged six days ago, with the firing of first-year coach Nathaniel Hackett.

The Broncos undoubtedly are looking for a proven commodity in lieu of a first-time head coach. Harbaugh has shown that he can win football games at both the NFL level and college.

After interviewing for the Minnesota vacancy a year ago, Harbaugh said he’s not entertaining further NFL openings. But he has spoken wistfully about winning a Super Bowl, and his buyout is a mere $3 million.

Michigan is loaded for another run at a national championship. But there’s only one place to compete for the Lombardi Trophy. And there’s only so many opportunities to take those head-coaching jobs.