Broncos request interview with DeMeco Ryans

Though the Broncos have a clear need to retool their offense under their next head coach, they’re apparently loading up on candidates with a defensive background.

According to multiple reports, the Broncos have requested permission to interview 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans.

In his second year as defensive coordinator and sixth season on Kyle Shanahan’s staff with San Francisco, Ryans guided the league’s top defense in 2022. The 49ers finished No. 1 in points allowed and No. 1 in yards allowed and have the frontrunner for defensive player of the year in defensive end Nick Bosa.

Ryans is expected to generate plenty of interest on the head coaching carousel.

The Broncos also reportedly plan to interview Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, and their own current defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.

Sean Payton and Jim Harbaugh are also expected to interview with the team.