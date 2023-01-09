 Skip navigation
Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Broncos request interview with DeMeco Ryans

  
Published January 9, 2023 06:29 AM
nbc_pft_texans_230109
January 9, 2023 09:17 AM
The Texans wasted no time firing Lovie Smith after his first season in charge, and Mike Florio and Myles Simmons have no idea what the plan is in Houston.

Though the Broncos have a clear need to retool their offense under their next head coach, they’re apparently loading up on candidates with a defensive background.

According to multiple reports, the Broncos have requested permission to interview 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans.

In his second year as defensive coordinator and sixth season on Kyle Shanahan’s staff with San Francisco, Ryans guided the league’s top defense in 2022. The 49ers finished No. 1 in points allowed and No. 1 in yards allowed and have the frontrunner for defensive player of the year in defensive end Nick Bosa.

Ryans is expected to generate plenty of interest on the head coaching carousel.

The Broncos also reportedly plan to interview Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, and their own current defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.

Sean Payton and Jim Harbaugh are also expected to interview with the team.