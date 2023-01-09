Broncos request interview with Raheem Morris

The Broncos are adding another name to their list of head coaching candidates.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Broncos have requested an interview with Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris. Monday also brought word of a request to interview Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

Morris was the interim head coach in Atlanta after Quinn was fired in 2020 and has spent the last two years with the Rams. He was also 17-31 over three seasons as the Buccaneers head coach. He interviewed with the Vikings last year, but they opted to hire his former Rams colleague Kevin O’Connell.

The Rams have head coaching uncertainty of their own. Sean McVay is expected to take some time before deciding whether to remain with the team and a report on Sunday indicated that he’s likely to leave. If he does, Morris could be a candidate for promotion in Los Angeles.

Denver is also expected to interview their defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, and, once he’s eligible for a formal interview, former Saints head coach Sean Payton.