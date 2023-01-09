 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Broncos request interview with Raheem Morris

  
Published January 9, 2023 06:13 AM
nbc_pft_seanmcvay_230109
January 9, 2023 09:14 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons discuss what's next for Sean McVay after the Rams head coach declined to shoot down questions about his future.

The Broncos are adding another name to their list of head coaching candidates.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Broncos have requested an interview with Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris. Monday also brought word of a request to interview Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

Morris was the interim head coach in Atlanta after Quinn was fired in 2020 and has spent the last two years with the Rams. He was also 17-31 over three seasons as the Buccaneers head coach. He interviewed with the Vikings last year, but they opted to hire his former Rams colleague Kevin O’Connell.

The Rams have head coaching uncertainty of their own. Sean McVay is expected to take some time before deciding whether to remain with the team and a report on Sunday indicated that he’s likely to leave. If he does, Morris could be a candidate for promotion in Los Angeles.

Denver is also expected to interview their defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, and, once he’s eligible for a formal interview, former Saints head coach Sean Payton.