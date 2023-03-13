 Skip navigation
Broncos set to sign Chris Manhertz

  
Published March 13, 2023 02:22 PM
nbc_csu_stidhambroncos_230313
March 13, 2023 01:53 PM
With the Raiders reportedly pursuing Jimmy Garoppolo, Ahmed Fareed and Chris Simms think backing up Russell Wilson (and playing for Sean Payton) is a great landing spot for Jarrett Stidham.

The Broncos agreed to deals with a couple of offensive linemen on Monday and they’re also set to sign a tight end known for his blocking ability.

Agent Sean Stellato announced that his client Chris Manhertz has agreed to a two-year deal with Denver. The deal is worth $6 million with $3.34 million in guaranteed money.

Manhertz played 34 games and made 21 starts for the Jaguars over the last two seasons. He also started one of their two playoff games earlier this year.

Manhertz had 12 catches for 113 yards in the regular season and one catch for six yards in the playoffs. He also had 12 catches in 67 games for the Panthers before moving to Jacksonville. He also played three games for the Saints in 2016 when current Broncos head coach Sean Payton had the top job in New Orleans.

Tackle Mike McGlinchey and guard Ben Powers have also agreed to contracts with the Broncos while tight end/fullback Andrew Beck agreed to a deal with the Texans.