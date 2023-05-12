Broncos sign 15 undrafted free agents

The Broncos added five players through the draft and now they’ve brought in several more rookies to fill out their offseason roster.

Denver announced on Friday that the club has signed 15 undrafted free agents.

The group includes a pair of tight ends, a pair of receivers, a pair of running backs, and three offensive linemen.

The Broncos’ UDFAs are South Carolina tight end Nate Adkins, Iowa inside linebacker Seth Benson, Princeton guard Henry Byrd, Jackson State wide receiver Dallas Daniels, Western Colorado cornerback Darrious Gaines, Houston cornerback Art Green, Incarnate Word wide receiver Taylor Grimes, Old Dominion outside linebacker Marcus Haynes, Central Michigan outside linebacker Thomas Incoom, South Florida tackle Demontrey Jacobs, Kent State tight end Kris Leach, Youngstown State running back Jaleel McLaughlin, Penn State nose tackle P.J. Mustipher, Illinois tackle Alex Palczewski, and Fort Valley State running back Emanuel Wilson.

Additionally, Denver has signed defensive lineman Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi as a part of the NFL’s international player pathway program.