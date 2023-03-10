Broncos to release Chase Edmonds

Running back Chase Edmonds will be looking for a new team this offseason.

According to multiple reports confirmed by PFT, the Broncos will release Edmonds. The move will clear $5.92 million in cap space for Denver as they head into the new league year next week.

Edmonds signed with the Dolphins as a free agent last year and he was traded to the Broncos as part of the deal that sent pass rusher Bradley Chubb to Miami during the season. He had 26 carries for 125 yards in five games for Denver after running 42 times for 120 yards and a touchdown while with the Dolphins. He also caught 16 passes for 157 yards and a touchdown during the two stops.

With Latavius Murray, Mike Boone, and Marlon Mack set for free agency, Edmonds’ departure leaves Javonte Williams, Tyler Badie, and Demarea Crockett as the running backs on the roster in Denver.